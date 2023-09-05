APC reaffirms Tinubu's commitment to improve Nigerian lives

This affirmation was made by Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, during a statement issued on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, in Abuja, marking the President's first 100 days in office.

Morka took the opportunity to commend Nigerians for their unwavering support and valued partnership in President Tinubu's efforts to initiate bold measures aimed at resetting the nation's economy for sustainable growth and development.

Undaunted by the complex global challenges and trends, President Tinubu has been steadfastly addressing intricate distortions and inefficiencies within the Nigerian landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unwavering commitment to reform has been encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda, a set of people-centric policies designed to expand livelihood resources, promote investment, and create growth opportunities.

Morka emphasised that within his initial 100 days in office, President Tinubu has made significant strides in addressing the nation's security concerns while also implementing targeted social intervention programs. These programs have been specifically crafted to alleviate the temporary challenges posed by essential policy reforms.

"The focused commitment of President Tinubu has reignited enthusiasm among both the local business community and foreign investors, who now perceive Nigeria as a promising destination for investment," stated Morka.