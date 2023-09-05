ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC reaffirms Tinubu's commitment to improve Nigerian lives

News Agency Of Nigeria

APC says Tinubu has been steadfastly addressing intricate distortions and inefficiencies within Nigeria.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu (left) and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu (left) and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

This affirmation was made by Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, during a statement issued on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, in Abuja, marking the President's first 100 days in office.

Morka took the opportunity to commend Nigerians for their unwavering support and valued partnership in President Tinubu's efforts to initiate bold measures aimed at resetting the nation's economy for sustainable growth and development.

Undaunted by the complex global challenges and trends, President Tinubu has been steadfastly addressing intricate distortions and inefficiencies within the Nigerian landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unwavering commitment to reform has been encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda, a set of people-centric policies designed to expand livelihood resources, promote investment, and create growth opportunities.

Morka emphasised that within his initial 100 days in office, President Tinubu has made significant strides in addressing the nation's security concerns while also implementing targeted social intervention programs. These programs have been specifically crafted to alleviate the temporary challenges posed by essential policy reforms.

"The focused commitment of President Tinubu has reignited enthusiasm among both the local business community and foreign investors, who now perceive Nigeria as a promising destination for investment," stated Morka.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the APC-led administration, expressing confidence in President Tinubu's dedication to radically transforming the social, economic, security, and material conditions of the nation. The ultimate goal is to extend access to an improved quality of life for all Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Government officials sell donated palliatives in Nasarawa markets

Government officials sell donated palliatives in Nasarawa markets

Soludo announces free antenatal, delivery care for expectant mothers

Soludo announces free antenatal, delivery care for expectant mothers

Police warn Nigerians to watch what they say about tribunal judgement

Police warn Nigerians to watch what they say about tribunal judgement

FG to deliver 2nd runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in 12 months

FG to deliver 2nd runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in 12 months

Lagos LG grants ₦50,000 each to 3,000 artisans, traders

Lagos LG grants ₦50,000 each to 3,000 artisans, traders

APC reaffirms Tinubu's commitment to improve Nigerian lives

APC reaffirms Tinubu's commitment to improve Nigerian lives

Tinubu lands in India for G20 summit as Nigerians await tribunal judgement

Tinubu lands in India for G20 summit as Nigerians await tribunal judgement

Edo deputy governor withdraws lawsuit against Obaseki following mediation

Edo deputy governor withdraws lawsuit against Obaseki following mediation

Civilian dictator – Momodu drags Wike over role in 2023 general election

Civilian dictator – Momodu drags Wike over role in 2023 general election

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll/Illustration.

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. (TheWhistler)

BREAKING: I dare anyone to suspend me, Wike tells PDP

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former spokesman of Atiku campaign, Daniel Bwala.

Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time, Atiku's ex-spokesman

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections