APC, PDP share spoils in Cross River rerun election
APC and PDP went head to head in state and national assembly rerun elections in Cross River State on Saturday.
Declaring the results in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 4, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) noted that in the Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency rerun election, APC’s Emil Inyang secured the highest number of votes.
Inyang got 15,930 votes, defeating his closest opponent, Austin Aidam, of the PDP who secured 12,417 votes.
In the Obanliku State Constituency rerun election, PDP’s Ashakia Ashas scored 10,587 votes while his closest rival, APC’s Achunekang Sunday, scored 10,427 votes.
Similarly, in the Yala Two State Constituency rerun election, Achadu Martins of the PDP, who scored 9,168 votes, defeated his closest contestant, Nkasi Ekwok of the APC, who secured 8,647 votes.
