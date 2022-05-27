APC grants Goodluck Jonathan waiver to contest in primary elections

According to reports, Jonathan was granted the waiver after meeting with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the former President’s house in Abuja last week.

Adamu was said to have met with Jonathan twice in one week to confirm if he is willing to contest for the APC presidential ticket at the special National Convention on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The former Nigerian leader also met behind closed doors with Mamman Daura, the influential nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, at his Abuja residence.

One of Jonathan’s aides told Punch that the ruling party has granted the former President a pass to take part in the presidential primary.

The aide added that the meeting between Jonathan and the APC leaders has yielded positive results within weeks.

He said, “The road is now fully clear, we give God the glory.”

Another source said that “GEJ has finally been given the waiver, he will contest on Sunday.”

It is understood that Jonathan had given the condition that he would only join the race if he was endorsed by the President and supported through a consensus.