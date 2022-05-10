APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

On Monday, May 9, 2022, a group under the aegis of Nomadic Pastoralists and the Almajiri Communities led by one Ibrahim Abdullahi obtained the APC nomination forms on behalf of Jonathan.

The group leader, Ibrahim said the group decided to pay for the forms for the ex-president to enable him to contest the 2023 presidential election to continue the good work he started.

However, Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze has dismissed the development saying his principal did not authorise the purchase of the forms.

Eze, who described the purchase of then form as an insult added that Jonathan was not in the presidential race of the ruling party.

According to Daily Trust, the N100m presidential form bought for Jonathan was paid for by a serving northern governor.

Recall that two influential governors from the north were allegedly plotting Jonathan’s return.

The two governors are said to have been playing key roles in the affairs of the APC in the last few years.

You’ll also recall that Jonathan who served under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been distancing himself from the party.

Jonathan who has not been attending activities of his party, has been hobnobbing with President Muhammadu Buhari.