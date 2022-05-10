RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The N100m presidential form bought for Jonathan was allegedly paid for by a serving northern governor.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

Following the controversial procurement of presidential forms for former president Goodluck Jonathan by a Fulani group, it’s been reported that the form was bought by a governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recommended articles

On Monday, May 9, 2022, a group under the aegis of Nomadic Pastoralists and the Almajiri Communities led by one Ibrahim Abdullahi obtained the APC nomination forms on behalf of Jonathan.

The group leader, Ibrahim said the group decided to pay for the forms for the ex-president to enable him to contest the 2023 presidential election to continue the good work he started.

However, Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze has dismissed the development saying his principal did not authorise the purchase of the forms.

Eze, who described the purchase of then form as an insult added that Jonathan was not in the presidential race of the ruling party.

According to Daily Trust, the N100m presidential form bought for Jonathan was paid for by a serving northern governor.

Recall that two influential governors from the north were allegedly plotting Jonathan’s return.

The two governors are said to have been playing key roles in the affairs of the APC in the last few years.

You’ll also recall that Jonathan who served under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been distancing himself from the party.

Jonathan who has not been attending activities of his party, has been hobnobbing with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The purchase of his presidential forms tends to confirm the suspicion of many Nigerians that the ex-president is a member of the PDP but Jonathan has neither officially defected from the party nor confirmed his alleged defection to the APC.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna in 3 months

NDLEA arrests 302 suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna in 3 months

Jonathan not yet our member – APC Bayelsa chairman

Jonathan not yet our member – APC Bayelsa chairman

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

2023: Saraki woos delegates, pledges special status for Lagos

2023: Saraki woos delegates, pledges special status for Lagos

ASUU strike: Stakeholders say insensitivity by parties linger strike

ASUU strike: Stakeholders say insensitivity by parties linger strike

Ezekwesili believes Africa can surpass China’s rise through disruptive technology

Ezekwesili believes Africa can surpass China’s rise through disruptive technology

Insecurity: Gov. Okowa urges military to prioritise troops’ welfare

Insecurity: Gov. Okowa urges military to prioritise troops’ welfare

2023: Zamfara APC lauds Adamu for resolving party crisis

2023: Zamfara APC lauds Adamu for resolving party crisis

Gombe Governor promises to support Osinbajo at APC primaries

Gombe Governor promises to support Osinbajo at APC primaries

Trending

2023: APC may field a northern candidate for Presidency if...

Abdullahi Adamu APC-National Chairman (Premium Times)

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi. (Daily Post)

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

Southwest APC leaders and presidential aspirants reach agreement on 2023 presidency

Southwest APC leaders, Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Segun Osoba convened a meeting with all Presidential hopefuls including Bola Tinubu and Yemi Osinbajo (Punch)