'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

Hours after the group's gesture made the news rounds, his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, released a statement saying that Jonathan did not authorise the purchase of the form, and rather considers the group's act ‘an insult’.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorise it,” the statement read in part.

“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.”

In recent months, there have been increased speculations about whether the former President will run for his old post in in the 2023 general elections and there have been calls for him to do so.

Although he is not a member of the APC, speculations have intensified in recent weeks, with many conversations suggesting that the global peace ambassador may dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in order to better his chances in running for President in 2023.

But the former President has yet to state whether he would contest or not, neither has he spoken about the possibility of switching parties.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request,” Eze said.

“Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it.”

Yesterday Pulse reported that a Fulani group bought the APC presidential nomination form and the expression of interest form at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, informing journalists that they are presenting the forms to Dr Jonathan.

Also recall that the APC had set the price of their presidential nomination form at N100 million.

Wearing merch caps with messages of their support for Jonathan, members of the Fulani group insisted that the former president is the most qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although Jonathan has rejected the free forms presented to him by the northern group, he has remained silent on his plans for anticipated 2023 presidential elections.

In April protesters stormed Jonathan's office, calling on him to join the race.

Addressing them he said, “Yes, you are calling me to come and declare for the 2023 presidency, yes I can’t tell I am declaring; the political process is ongoing, just watch out,” he said at the time.

In the same April, Pulse reported that the Youths Network for Nigeria had given the former president 7 days to pick up a nomination form.

However, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana has argued that the constitution disqualifies Jonathan from ever making a presidential return.

He was first elected in 2011 after completing the tenure of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

If elected President again, he can only serve for one term of four years, according to the constitution.