APC considers December for its National Convention

The party has reportedly made it known that the date for its zonal congresses would be announced immediately after the state congresses rescheduled to hold on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

According to ThePunch, an anonymous member of the party disclosed that the APC for now, is focused on putting its house in order and winning the Anambra state governorship election.

The source said, “As you know, we rescheduled the state congresses to October 16 to allow our major stakeholders to take part in the 61st Independence Day celebration as well as do some house cleaning ahead of the congresses.

“We also have outstanding issues from the ward and local government congresses to deal with. By the time we are done with the state congresses on the 16th, it will be time to prepare for zonal congresses before the national convention which is the grand finale.

“In between, we have the Anambra State governorship election which we are confident of winning.

“The election will be held on November 6 after which our zonal congresses will be held.

“We will have a post- mortem after the elections whichever way it goes before we hold our national caucus meeting. You know the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Committee was vested with the powers of the National Executive Committee.

“The caucus which includes the President, and other critical stakeholders such as governors would then meet and give their blessings to plans for the national convention.

“In politics, things of this sort are not cast in stone; consultations are still ongoing. There is also the likelihood of us setting up a committee to look into the issue of zoning which will be presented to the national caucus for ratification.

“We look forward to doing this towards the end of next month and early November at the most to allow interested aspirants to go round to sell themselves for the various vacant National Working Committee offices ahead of the convention.”

Another member of the party, who also pleaded anonymity told the newspaper that the ruling APC is conscious of public expectations and it’s “doing everything to accommodate the various tendencies within the party."