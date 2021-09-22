APC postpones state congresses by 2 weeks

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its state congresses by two weeks.
The exercise has now been moved to Saturday, October 16, 2021.
According to Daily Trust, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, said an updated timetable of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses would be released to the public in due course.
However, the ruling party is yet to explain why the exercise was rescheduled.
Details later…
