RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC postpones state congresses by 2 weeks

Authors:

bayo wahab

The exercise has now been moved to Saturday, October 16, 2021.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its state congresses by two weeks.

Recommended articles

The exercise, which was initially scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 2, has now been moved to Saturday, October 16, 2021.

According to Daily Trust, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, said an updated timetable of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses would be released to the public in due course.

However, the ruling party is yet to explain why the exercise was rescheduled.

Details later…

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC postpones state congresses by 2 weeks

Ogun pensioners storm state secretariat to protest unpaid N68 billion gratuity

Imo health commissioner dismisses rumour of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Mbitolu LG

90,000 out-of-school children in Anambra worrisome, researcher says

Osun Govt sensitises herdsmen on anti-open grazing law

Segun Oni buys forms to contest in 2022 Ekiti governorship election

NPA confirms fire outbreak at its headquarters in Lagos

27 people killed in fire incidents in 3 months, 166 lives saved

No age is too early to educate children about sex – Gov Sanwo-Olu’s wife

Trending

'Buhari is not an angel or demon,' Fani-Kayode explains new APC love affair

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]

INEC temporarily suspends PVC registration nationwide

The CVR will recommence on October 4 [INEC]

Northern Elders Forum says the north has the numbers to continue ruling Nigeria

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is NF spokesperson (Vanguard)

APC Chieftain says almost all party members are angry about Fani-Kayode’s defection

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]