APC Chairman Adamu announces Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate

This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for a consensus candidate.

Ahead of the party’s presidential primaries, the President had on Saturday night met with presidential aspirants from the southern region.

According to a statement by Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, the president had urged the aspirants to come up with a consensus candidate ahead of the party’s primary holding this week at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

“Without prejudice to your qualifications, I urge all of you to hold consultations amongst yourselves and with the party, with a view to building a consensus in a manner that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants, bring up a formidable candidate and scale down the anxiety of party members,” the president was quoted to have said.

The president’s advice followed the decision of Northern governors elected on the platform of APC, who had asked him to pick a southerner as his successor.

But on Monday, June 6, 2022, the party Chairman, Adamu announced Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate.

According to TheNation, Adamu made the announcement at the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.