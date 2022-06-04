2023: Northern APC Governors agree to zone presidency to south

The governors said this in a statement released after a meeting on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

They appealed to northern aspirants contesting for the APC presidential ticket to withdraw from the race in national interest.

The statement indicated that Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has opted out of the race “to contribute to this patriotic quest”.

The statement reads: “APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support our Party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges.

“During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party.

“We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

“We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

“We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.

“The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms.

“This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”

Southern candidates in the race include the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Fayemi Kayode of Ekiti state, and former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.

Others are former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and businessman Tein Jack-Rich.