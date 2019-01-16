President Muhammadu Buhari's presidential campaign rally scheduled to take place in Kwara State on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 has been cancelled for unexplained reasons.

The president was supposed to be in Ilorin, the state capital, to address supporters as his campaign hits full gear, but the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cancelled it.

While the reason for cancellation was not explained, the News Agency of Nigeria reported that the cancellation of the Kwara rally might not be unconnected with the ban on street rallies in the state.

On Monday, January 14, Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, placed a ban on political street rallies and processions across the state following reported attacks on citizens by political thugs.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, alleged that supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were attacked by thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state.

Despite the cancellation of the Kwara rally, Buhari travelled to Kogi State capital, Lokoja, as scheduled on Wednesday.

Lokoja is the third state where the president has campaigned for re-election. He's expected to campaign in Delta and Edo on Thursday, January 17, Kaduna on Friday, January 18 and then Niger and Plateau on Saturday, January 19.