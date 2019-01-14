President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election campaign will fully take off this week as he plans to campaign in seven states.

This was disclosed in a full timetable of the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) released on Monday, January 14, 2019.

The president kicked off his campaign in Bauchi State on Saturday, January 12, and will continue in Kwara and Kogi on Wednesday, January 16.

He will also be in Delta and Edo on Thursday, January 17, Kaduna on Friday, January 18 and then Niger and Plateau on Saturday, January 19.

The president will pick up campaigning again in Borno and Yobe on January 21, Sokoto and Kebbi on January 22, Enugu and Anambra on January 24 and then Oyo and Osun on January 26.

The president's campaign rally in Kano will take place on Sunday, January 27. He won 1,903,999 votes in the state during his 2015 triumph and is expected to pull another major coup from there for next month's election.

Other states he's scheduled to campaign at in January are Imo and Abia (January 29), Cross River and Ebonyi (Janaury 30), and Ogun (January 31).

His February campaign kicks off in Jigawa and Gombe on February 2 before he campaigns in his native state of Katsina, and then Zamfara, troubled by insecurity, on February 3.

He'll then be in Ekiti and Ondo on February 5, Rivers and Bayelsa on February 7, Adamawa and Taraba on February 9, Lagos on February 11, and then Nasarawa and Benue on February 13.

The grand finale of Buhari's presidential campaign will take place in the Federal Capital Territory on February 14, two days before Nigerians go to the polls to elect the president to lead the nation for another four years.

2019 presidential race

Buhari, 76, is seeking re-election at the February 16 presidential election with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) his biggest opponent.

They face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.