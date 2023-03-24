APC blames suspected PDP supporters for post-election violence in Zamfara

The party also decries an alleged destruction of its party offices and property by hoodlums suspected to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Director, Publicity Committee of the APC council in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga made the condemnation while speaking with journalists in Gusau on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that, Gusau the state capital on Tuesday recorded post election violence as hoodlums took over the Governorship election victory jubilation by the members of the PDP.

The state police command in a statement said it had arrested 40 suspected hoodlums for the alleged post election violence in the state.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga described the incident as unfortunate and worrisome.

“I think in the history of Zamfara politics, we never recorded post election violence with the level of damage and destruction like this one that PDP won .

“You can’t imagine things to happen like this in the name of jubilation for political victory.

“I think both APC, PDP and entire people of the state, we don’t expect have the level of attacks, destruction and stealing just for winning election”, he said.

According to him, the APC as a law abiding party won President elections in the state but nobody was attacked, our supporters held their jubilation without a any damage on their offices and properties.

“I am using this medium to call on the PDP leadership in the state to call their members to order.

“As a party that recorded victory in the governorship election in the state, you should be thankful to God,” he explained.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga called on security agencies to ensure thorough investigation and arrest the perpetrators.

He called on APC members to remain calm and law abiding.

Reacting to the allegation, the Secretary Publicity Committee, PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Ahmad Shatiman-Rijiya described it as baseless.

Shatiman-Rijiya said PDP had been existing in the state since 1999 but never record violence.

“Our members have no hand in attacking, destruction or stealing of APC supporters or property.