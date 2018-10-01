Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ambode’s supporters protest at APC secretariat

Lagos Governorship Primaries Ambode’s supporters protest at APC secretariat

The protesters, numbering about 200, carried leaves and placards, expressing their displeasure with the electoral process.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ambode’s supporters protest at APC secretariat play

Ambode’s supporters protesting

(The Eagle Online)

Some supporters of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday staged a protest at the Lagos secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over what they called the party’s plan to manipulate the governorship primary to favour Mr Jide Sanwo-olu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, numbering about 200, carried leaves and placards, expressing their displeasure with the electoral process.

Mr Daud Olasheu, who led the protest, alleged that the party leadership had already compromised the process with the adoption of Sanwo-Olu, even before Tuesday’s primary.

Olasheu, Deputy APC Local Government Chairman in Somolu, said that the party was taking a number of other steps to ensure that Ambode did not win the election.

He said they were sure that Lagos residents wanted the governor because of his administration’s strides, and that he would win in a free and fair contest.

“We are here today, first to show solidarity with Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode ahead of the primary and to say we are solidly behind him.

“We are also here to show our resentment over the partial role the leadership is playing in the process, especially with the endorsement of Mr Sanwo-Olu.

“We want to say the party leadership have already compromised the process even before the primary.

“We do not believe in the process and we want the national leadership to do its best to make the primary credible”, he said.

Olasheu alleged that thousands of Ambode ‘s supporters were not issued the party’s membership cards to enable them to vote in the election.

ALSO READ: Tinubu threatens to impeach Ambode if he does not step down

According to him, the failure to issue the cards is a clear ploy pave the way for the emergence of Sanwo-Olu.

He urged the National Working Committee of the party to take over the conduct of the primary and do its best to make the process credible.

The politician said Ambode had done well for the people of Lagos and so deserved support for re-election.

NAN reports none of the state party officials addressed the protesters as they were busy meeting with NWC officials on the primary.

The protesters stayed into the night while the meeting was on-going, chanting solidarity songs in support of the governor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment...bullet
2 Ambode 5 things Lagos state governor said 24 hours to APC primariesbullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode's meltdown on international television was embarrassing to watch
Ambode, Sanwo-Olu APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries
NANS Nigerian students distance themselves from Lagos politics
Lagos Governorship Primaries Ambode tasks NWC panel on fairness for all aspirants
Opinion Why APC members should be worried about Ambode's speech
Lagos Governorship Primary Buhari begs Tinubu, Akande to save Ambode
Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wife

Politics

Buhari begs Tinubu, Akande to save Ambode
Lagos Governorship Primary Buhari begs Tinubu, Akande to save Ambode
Ex-APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi withdraws from PDP guber primaries
Bolaji Abdullahi Ex-APC spokesman, others withdraw from PDP governorship primaries
Why APC members should be worried about Ambode's speech
Opinion Why APC members should be worried about Ambode's speech
President Buhari has summoned the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to Abuja.
Lagos Governorship Primaries Buhari summons Ambode, Tinubu over rift
X
Advertisement