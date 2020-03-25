This is contained in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday in Ibadan.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the action followed his declaration that peace would soon return to the APC fold in Oyo State.

The 18-man reconciliation team is to be headed by former Gov. Adebayo Alao–Akala, while Prince Gbade Lana would serve as its Secretary.

Some members of the team are Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central), Segun Odebunmi (APC-Ogo Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency) Niran Alarape (APC-Atiba State Constituency) and Mojeed Olaoya, the State Party Secretary.

Also on the list are: Mr Isiaka Areokuta, the State APC Youth Leader), Mrs Mabel Williams, State APC Women Leader, Chief Solomon Akindele, the State Vice-Chairman (Oyo Central) and Adefisoye Adekanye, State APC Vice-Chairman (Oyo South).

Others include: Mr Rasaq Arikewuyo, State APC Vice-Chairman (Oyo North), Alhaji Kamar Ajisafe (Ibadan Less City), Pa Akin Ojebode (Oyo), Alhaji Laide Abas (Ibarapa), Pa Adeleke (Oke Ogun I) and Prof Dibu Ojerinde (Oke Ogun II).

Ajimobi said that the team was constituted to ensure genuine reconciliation and reposition the party in the state.

He acknowledged the contributions of all to the successes of the party in 2011 and 2015 elections as well as its setback in the 2019 election.

‘’I acknowledged that we all contributed to the success of the party in the past, particularly in 2011 and 2015 elections respectively.

Conversely, if we have setback in 2019, I believe it is honourable to accept that we all contributed directly or indirectly accordingly.’’

The former governor apologised for mistakes he might have committed, urging others to also acknowledge their mistakes.

“As humans, we are not infallible, I accept my mistakes to which I tender my unreserved apology. In the same spirit, others who might have similarly made mistakes, I accept their apologies,” he said.

He enjoined party members to forgive one another, adding that the APC family in the state has been offered unique opportunity once again to rebuild, re – invigorate, reposition and consolidate for challenges ahead.

’’Let us seize this moment for the overall benefit of our party and our people. Let selfless and meaningful service to humanity be our watchword,” he advised.