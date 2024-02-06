I'm capable of dismantling PDP, LP into APC for election victory - APC Edo aspirant, Airhiavbere

Airhiavbere said this on Tuesday when he spoke with newsmen shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the party secretariat in Abuja. He promised to address the prevailing security challenge in the state if given the mandate.

Airhiavbere, also a former Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said he plans to adopt the use of modern technology such as drones to address the challenge.

“We will make Edo safe and peaceful for the people, using security apparatus including modern technology such as drones and artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the 18 Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state will feel the impact of my government, and we will harness the state’s human capital resources to bring about more development.

“The people of the state will begin to feel the impact of my administration from my very first day in office,” he said.

Airhiavbere also promised to set up an Infrastructure Development Commission for the state to drive development in collaboration with international and local partners. He advised the party leadership to ensure a level playing field for aspirants in the February 17 governorship primaries.

"Unless the man with the capacity, integrity and popularity is picked as APC candidate, it might be difficult for us to wrestle power from the PDP in the state.

“I have the capacity to collapse structures in PDP and Labour Party(LP) and bring same into APC’s fold to ensure its electoral victory in the election,” Airhiavbere stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 aspirants had so far purchased the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the cost of ₦50 million for the February 17 governorship primaries.