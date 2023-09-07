ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Ima Elijah

Afenifere expressed appreciation for the peaceful resolution of the matter and extended gratitude to Nigerians...

Pa Reuben Fasoranti praying for Ahmed Tinubu's presidency to happen [Legit]
Pa Reuben Fasoranti praying for Ahmed Tinubu's presidency to happen [Legit]

Recommended articles

In an official press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere conveyed the delight expressed by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at the outcome of the PEPC judgment, which upheld the electoral triumph of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. The judgment was handed down on Wednesday, September 06, 2023, in Abuja.

Afenifere acknowledged that this judgment not only signifies a strengthening of democratic processes in Nigeria but also places a significant responsibility on the current administration to translate the promises outlined in the "Renewed Hope" manifesto, presented to the Nigerian populace in 2022 and 2023, into concrete actions.

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in his congratulatory message to President Tinubu, emphasised the importance of delivering on the aspirations of the Nigerian people, remarking, "Your victory instills hope, and you cannot afford to falter in your service to Nigerians. Your manifesto aligns with my vision for a Nigeria we can all be proud of."

ADVERTISEMENT

He further lauded the initial steps taken by President Tinubu, expressing confidence that they lay a solid foundation for national progress. He also stressed the urgency of addressing the repercussions of the fuel subsidy withdrawal to enhance the well-being of Nigerians.

According to Ajayi, Pa Fasoranti commended all parties involved in the petitions, viewing their recourse to the judicial process as integral to the deepening of democracy in Nigeria. He stated, "The petitions provided the judiciary with an opportunity to make significant pronouncements on vital aspects of our electoral laws and constitutional provisions related to elections. These pronouncements illuminate the path forward in our electoral processes."

Afenifere expressed appreciation for the peaceful resolution of the matter and extended gratitude to Nigerians, the judiciary, and all participants in the judicial procedures.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. [Twitter:Onyejeocha]

Tinubu's minister wins House of Reps election as tribunal sacks LP candidate

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running