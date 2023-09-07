Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

In an official press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere conveyed the delight expressed by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at the outcome of the PEPC judgment, which upheld the electoral triumph of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. The judgment was handed down on Wednesday, September 06, 2023, in Abuja.

Afenifere acknowledged that this judgment not only signifies a strengthening of democratic processes in Nigeria but also places a significant responsibility on the current administration to translate the promises outlined in the "Renewed Hope" manifesto, presented to the Nigerian populace in 2022 and 2023, into concrete actions.

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in his congratulatory message to President Tinubu, emphasised the importance of delivering on the aspirations of the Nigerian people, remarking, "Your victory instills hope, and you cannot afford to falter in your service to Nigerians. Your manifesto aligns with my vision for a Nigeria we can all be proud of."

He further lauded the initial steps taken by President Tinubu, expressing confidence that they lay a solid foundation for national progress. He also stressed the urgency of addressing the repercussions of the fuel subsidy withdrawal to enhance the well-being of Nigerians.

According to Ajayi, Pa Fasoranti commended all parties involved in the petitions, viewing their recourse to the judicial process as integral to the deepening of democracy in Nigeria. He stated, "The petitions provided the judiciary with an opportunity to make significant pronouncements on vital aspects of our electoral laws and constitutional provisions related to elections. These pronouncements illuminate the path forward in our electoral processes."