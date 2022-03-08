The Chairman of the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has announced Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, as the candidate of the party in the forth-coming elections.
Ademola Adeleke declared winner of Osun PDP governorship primary elections
Former Senator Ademola Adeleke was on Tuesday, March 08, 2022, declared winner of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.
The governorship election is scheduled to hold on July 16.
He said Adeleke polled 1,887 votes to pick the ticket of the party for the governorship poll.
Presenting the PDP Certificate of Return to Adeleke, Ewhrudjakpo noted that 1,916 delegates were accredited while 24 invalid votes were recorded.
The PDP primary, held at the 10,000 capacity Oshogbo stadium, and was also contested by Dele Adeleke (1 vote), Dotun Babayemi (0 votes), Akin Ogunbiyi (0 votes), Fatai Akinbade (0 votes), and Sanya Omirin (4 votes).
The primary election held amid allegation of bias and litigations which could have stalled the process.
Senator Adeleke was also the PDP’s flagbearer in 2018 when he lost to incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.
