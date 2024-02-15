Abure demands clarity on financial misconduct accusations by LP treasurer

Abure denied claims suggesting that the party amassed over ₦3.5 billion in revenue.

Speaking on Arise Television's Morning Show, Abure addressed concerns regarding the party's internal crisis.

Accusations from the suspended party Treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, who alleged that Abure restricted her access to the party's financial records and bank accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oparah insisted that Abure should be held accountable for funds exceeding ₦3.5 billion, purportedly from the sale of forms and other fundraising activities for the 2023 general election. She claimed that Abure had refused to disclose the party's financial details despite numerous requests since the closure of form sales.

In response, the Labour Party's National Working Committee (NWC) imposed a six-month suspension on Oparah, branding her a mole manipulated by dissenters to sow discord within the party. Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, conveyed this decision during a media briefing.