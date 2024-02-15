ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abure demands clarity on financial misconduct accusations by LP treasurer

Ima Elijah

He asserted that the party's audited financial reports, spanning from 2022 to 2023, showed a total inflow of ₦1.3 billion.

Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure
Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure

Recommended articles

Abure denied claims suggesting that the party amassed over ₦3.5 billion in revenue.

Speaking on Arise Television's Morning Show, Abure addressed concerns regarding the party's internal crisis.

Accusations from the suspended party Treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, who alleged that Abure restricted her access to the party's financial records and bank accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oparah insisted that Abure should be held accountable for funds exceeding ₦3.5 billion, purportedly from the sale of forms and other fundraising activities for the 2023 general election. She claimed that Abure had refused to disclose the party's financial details despite numerous requests since the closure of form sales.

In response, the Labour Party's National Working Committee (NWC) imposed a six-month suspension on Oparah, branding her a mole manipulated by dissenters to sow discord within the party. Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, conveyed this decision during a media briefing.

Abure countered Oparah's allegations by challenging her to provide evidence supporting the claimed ₦3.5 billion election-generated revenue. He asserted that the party's audited financial reports, spanning from 2022 to 2023, showed a total inflow of ₦1.3 billion. Additionally, he noted a separate ₦700 million designated for campaign expenses.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu holds security, food crisis meeting with State governors ahead of AU summit

Tinubu holds security, food crisis meeting with State governors ahead of AU summit

Abure demands clarity on financial misconduct accusations by LP treasurer

Abure demands clarity on financial misconduct accusations by LP treasurer

He was a model of selfless service to humanity - NDLEA mourns Herbert Wigwe

He was a model of selfless service to humanity - NDLEA mourns Herbert Wigwe

We didn't ban worship centres on campus - UniCal VC denies ban, clarifies policy

We didn't ban worship centres on campus - UniCal VC denies ban, clarifies policy

We will not allow UK lawyers practice in Nigeria – NBA remembers colonial past

We will not allow UK lawyers practice in Nigeria – NBA remembers colonial past

Federal Government vows to settle over ₦3 trillion inherited power sector debt

Federal Government vows to settle over ₦3 trillion inherited power sector debt

We'll not listen to unfocused elements, overcoming our challenges is imminent - Ganduje

We'll not listen to unfocused elements, overcoming our challenges is imminent - Ganduje

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Obaseki to be blamed for absence of governorship candidate - Edo PDP Secretary

Obaseki to be blamed for absence of governorship candidate - Edo PDP Secretary

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cairo Ojougboh

Ex-lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh passes away watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON game

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State [Tribune]

APC appoints Uzodinma as chairman for Edo Governorship primary election

Jigawa House of Assembly [Facebook/JigawaHouseOfAssembly]

Jigawa Assembly confirms Salisu Abdu as chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor