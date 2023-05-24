The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abiodun blames Amosun for relocation of Dangote refinery from Ogun to Lagos

Bayo Wahab

Abiodun tells the people Ogun State not to blame him but Amosun for the relocation of Dangote Refinery to Lagos from Ogun State.

The governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun. [Premium Times]
The governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The governor said the Chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote had wanted to site his $19bn oil refinery in the Olokola Free Trade Zone, in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state, but the billionaire businessman was frustrated out of the state.

Abiodun who was the Chairman, Olokola Free Trade Zone, under Amosun’s administration made this known on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

In the statement, the governor said Amosun should be blamed for the relocation of the mega refinery from Ogun to Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]
Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics] Pulse Nigeria

Somorin alleged that Amosun frustrated the effort of the committee headed by Abiodun to retain the project in the state because he had personal issues with the promoters of the project in Ogun.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Abiodun, as the chairman of the committee and a big player in the oil and gas industry himself, did everything possible to make sure the project saw the light of the day.

“The then governor, perhaps, having a personal axe to grind with the promoter of the refinery project, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, frustrated all the efforts of Governor Abiodun and his committee.

“The immediate Chairman, Board of Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, who was then a commissioner, served as the secretary of the committee, which engaged Dangote on the mega project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added that the people of the state are pained by the investment loss because Ogun had been marked as the most suitable natural location for the refinery project.

Abiodun absolved himself of blame after a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Sowunmi, accused him on the loss of the $19bn Dangote refinery to Lagos.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abiodun blames Amosun for relocation of Dangote refinery from Ogun to Lagos

Abiodun blames Amosun for relocation of Dangote refinery from Ogun to Lagos

Tinubu's government will face industrial crises for unresolved agreements – NLC

Tinubu's government will face industrial crises for unresolved agreements – NLC

Seun Kuti released on bail after detention

Seun Kuti released on bail after detention

Buhari not moved by Nigeria's debt burden as he prepares to leave Aso Rock

Buhari not moved by Nigeria's debt burden as he prepares to leave Aso Rock

Lawan not interested in another term as senate president

Lawan not interested in another term as senate president

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

4.8 billion people watched Hilda Baci break Guinness World Record – Report

4.8 billion people watched Hilda Baci break Guinness World Record – Report

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

Lamidi Apapa faction of Labour Party wants Bola Tinubu to be sworn in on May 29 as Nigeria's 16th president. [Tribune]

LP crisis festers as Apapa clashes with party officials at presidential tribunal