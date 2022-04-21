2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

The APC announced on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, that the party’s forms for Presidential ticket will be sold at N100 million, governorship N50 million; Senate, N20 million; House of Representatives, N10 million and State Houses of Assembly, N2 million.

When asked if the price strategy for the forms was affected with the present economic situation in the country, the APC Spokesperson, in an interview with Channels Television, said, “What is the current situation in the country? We still live in a country where there are people who make legitimate money.”

And on whether the party is for the rich, he said, “The party is not for the rich. I just told you that for instance, any woman who wants to run for the office of the President is not paying the full amount. The youths as well.”

When asked who advised the party on the price tags, he said, “The party advised the party. The party thinks that…and made the decision that the value put on these forms are justified.”

Speaking further, the ruling party’s mouthpiece explained, “Don’t forget that some of the most special groups of citizens were granted high considerations. Either delivering the nomination forms for free in the case of women and people living with disabilities.

“But youths who are within 25 to 40 also have the advantage of a 50 percent discount for all positions, even the office of the President. We receive that nomination form you talk about at 50%. So, they’ll pay the expression of interest, plus 50 percent of the N70m.”

Prices of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Forms

Presidential - ₦40m

Governorship - ₦21m

Senate - ₦3.5m

House of Reps - ₦2.5m

State Assemblies - ₦600,000

Prices of Social Democratic Party (SDP) Forms

Presidential - ₦35m

Governorship - ₦16m

Senate - ₦3m

House of Reps - ₦1.7m