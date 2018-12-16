The Cambridge University African Caribbean Society (CUACS), the major Society for Black Students in Cambridge, and the Cambridge Union, renowned for hosting world leaders such as US Senator Bernie Sanders, will be jointly hosting a panel discussion called the 2019 Nigerian Presidential Election Forum at the Cambridge Union in January 2019.

This forum serves as significant opportunity for Nigerian leaders to engage with Nigerians in the diaspora.

With the Nigerian elections coming up on 16th February 2019, this panel discussion will be one of the last opportunities for the candidates to state their visions for Nigeria. Martine Dennis, acclaimed British journalist of Al-Jazeera will be moderating the discussion. Martine Dennis is well-versed in covering African Politics and conducting hardnosed interviews with their leaders. She has over 35 years working in journalism including work with the BBC. The panellists will be 5 key Presidential Candidates who have held high level positions in Government in Nigeria.

• HE Mr Muhammadu Buhari – The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

• HE Mr Abubakar Atiku, Former Vice President of Nigeria

• Mrs Oby Ezekwesili. Former Vice President, World Bank and Former Minister of Solid Minerals and Education

• Mr Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu. Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

• Mr Donald Duke, Former Governor, Cross River State.

“The 2019 Nigerian elections are critical. The people are clamouring for transformational leadership for the country. Having such a panel of African leaders in Cambridge is unprecedented. It is a great opportunity for the candidates to engage in highly interactive and in-depth discussions with the diaspora on their policies” says Semilore Delano, Events Officer of the CUACS.

Connecting with the Nigerian Diaspora

Nigeria’s diaspora is key to her development. The forum serves as a focal point for conversations with the youth and diaspora on the future development of Nigeria and Africa.

The United Nations estimates there to be 1.2 million Nigerians living abroad. Their remittances rank as sixth largest in the world; annually they contribute over $20 billion to her $380 billion GDP.

According to the United Kingdom Higher Education Statistics Agency, there are over 20,000 Nigerian International Students studying in UK Universities and their numbers continue to grow.

Nigerians are the third largest group of international students in the UK. These students will form majority of the audience at the forum.

Political groups have been formed in the UK in order to champion the case for the Diaspora voting and the Nigerian Government is making steps towards actualising this.

Considering their contributions, the Diaspora should have a voice in the development of policies for the nation.

About the CUACS, Cambridge Union, The University of Cambridge

The CUACS stands to educate all those affiliated with the University about African and

Caribbean culture. Hosting this panel discussion serves to showcase Nigerian culture to Cambridge. The Cambridge Union, established in 1815, is the oldest debating society in the world, the Union remains a unique forum for the free exchange of ideas and the art of public debate.

Previous speakers at the Union include Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, The Dalai Lama, former US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, Rev Jesse Jackson and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The University of Cambridge was founded in 1209 and is the second-oldest university in the English-speaking world and the world's fourth-oldest surviving university. It continuously ranks as one of the best Universities in the world.

The event will also be attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge University, Dons of the University and the general student body. It will be aired on the Cambridge Union YouTube page and various news channels.

