News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makurdi Local Government Area has two state constituencies, including Makurdi south and Makurdi north.

Announcing the results on Sunday in Makurdi, the Returning Officer for Markurdi north, Prof. Bola Adelabu, said Kwagh-Kudi polled 10,498 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Christopher Ikper of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge winner.

A breakdown of the result also showed that the Social Democratic Party polled 183 votes; Action Democratic Congress, 4,108 and National Conscience Party scored 234 votes.

The result also showed that the Democratic Alternative polled 14 votes; Action Democratic Party, 210 votes, Peoples Redemption Party, 1212 votes and Labour Party, 226 votes.

Adelabu said that the number of registered voters stood at 80,838, while 24,546 voters were accredited.

He said that the number of votes cast was 24, 019 and that while 23,384 votes were declared valid, 625 were rejected.

Also, Dr. Stella Saror, the Returning Officer for Makurdi south, declared Mr Terwase Aondoakaa of the PDP winner, having polled 23,295 votes.

NAN reports that Terwase defeated the APC candidate, Mr Agber, who polled 17, 710 votes.

She said that SDP garnered 643votes, ADC, 1409 votes, DA,11 votes, LP, 633 votes, PRP, 4,755 votes, YPP, 323 votes, APGA, 100 votes and ANN, 94votes. According to her, there were 191,840 registered voters with 53,953 accredited and 51,138 valid votes.

She also said that the total votes cast in the election stood at 53,623, while 2,484 votes were rejected. NAN reports that there are 30 state constituencies and 23 local government areas in Benue.