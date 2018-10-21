2019 Elections: Adamawa APC inaugurates Campaign Ambassadors

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Adamawa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated Enlightenment and Campaign Awareness Ambassadors.

Mr Wafarniyi Theman, the State Secretary of APC inaugurated the group on Saturday in Yola.

Theman said that among the core objectives of the establishment of the group was to sensitise and educate the people of the state about the good governance being demonstrated by APC.

He noted that the inauguration of the group came at the right time to also checkmate fake news.

“Today, we are inaugurating Good Campaign Ambassadors code named `HomeFront’.

“Among the aims of inaugurating this group is to promote good governance and create political communication,’’ Theman said.

He noted that the group was expected to educate the people of the state on the programmes of APC and developmental achievements so far recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammadu, the party’s Public Relationship Officer said that three competent persons each were selected from 21 local government areas of the state as members of the group.

He said that the cardinal objective of the inauguration was to fine tune the campaign strategy for the forthcoming elections.