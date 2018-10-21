Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019 Elections: Adamawa APC inaugurates Campaign Ambassadors

2019 Elections: Adamawa APC inaugurates Campaign Ambassadors

Mr Wafarniyi Theman, the State Secretary of APC inaugurated the group on Saturday in Yola.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Election countdown play 2019 Elections: Adamawa APC inaugurates Campaign Ambassadors (alummata)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Adamawa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated Enlightenment and Campaign Awareness Ambassadors.

Mr Wafarniyi Theman, the State Secretary of APC inaugurated the group on Saturday in Yola.

Theman said that among the core objectives of the establishment of the group was to sensitise and educate the people of the state about the good governance being demonstrated by APC.

He noted that the inauguration of the group came at the right time to also checkmate fake news.

“Today, we are inaugurating Good Campaign Ambassadors code named `HomeFront’.

“Among the aims of inaugurating this group is to promote good governance and create political communication,’’ Theman said.

He noted that the group was expected to educate the people of the state on the programmes of APC and developmental achievements so far recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammadu, the party’s Public Relationship Officer said that three competent persons each were selected from 21 local government areas of the state as members of the group.

He said that the cardinal objective of the inauguration was to fine tune the campaign strategy for the forthcoming elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President were...bullet
2 Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation from APCbullet
3 Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon
Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka
Pulse Blogger PDP Presidential primary: A post-convention review
Buhari tasks traditional rulers on building bridges of unity
FRCN never denied Sowore airtime on Radio Nigeria – Official
2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi
Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation from APC
Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President were too much for him
Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC

Politics

Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon
Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon
APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation
APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation
Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka
Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka
Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari
My VP position won’t conflict with Gov. Obiano, says Obi
X
Advertisement