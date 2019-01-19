About 18,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state.

According to Daily Post, the defectors said their decision to leave the ruling APC is based on what they termed as the failure of President Buhari’s administration.

They were received by members of the PDP during a welcome ceremony held at Ohimini LGA of the state.

On his part, the Benue PDP chairman, Mike Iduma thanked the defectors for making the right decision.

Iduma said “In PDP, we don’t know new comer or old member, we are all one. You have made the best and right decision and we are happy about that.

“We are all aware that the APC government has failed. I overhead Comrade Abba Moro, our party’s senatorial candidate saying that the APC promised change but ended up bringing hunger to our land. That is the truth. We have seen situations were food get missing from people’s kitchens. It wasn’t like this under the PDP government.

“I am sure our people have learnt their lesson and won’t repeat same mistake they made in 2015.

“We must vote Atiku as our President, Samuel Ortom as our Governor, Abba Moro as our Senator, Egli Ahubi as our house of reps members and Chris Adaji as our state assembly member.”

Ortom apologises for campaigning for Buhari

Also, the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has apologised for campaigning for Buhari in 2015.

The Governor said this while speaking to members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

Ortom added that since inception of this administration, Nigerians have only experienced hardship.

The Governor also accused the president of neglecting Tiv people. He called on Benue people to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and also, re-elect him as Governor.

Governor Samuel Ortom dumped the ruling APC and joined the PDP in July 2018.