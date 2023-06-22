No Presidential approval for 114% salary increase for elected politicians – FG
FG seeks to quell the spread of false information and reassert the commitment of the government to transparent communication.
Recommended articles
The statement issued by the Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, Dele Alake, unequivocally states that President Tinubu has not sanctioned any salary increment for political office holders, nor has any such proposal been presented to him for consideration.
The authority responsible for proposing and determining the salaries and allowances of political office holders and judicial officers, the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has clarified that it has not endorsed the alleged salary increase. The RMAFC's Public Relations Manager has already addressed this misinformation and set the record straight.
The statement further noted that the prevalence of this story in both social and mainstream media platforms underscores the perils of fake news, as it aims to sow discord, impede the progress, and erode the substantial support that the Tinubu-led administration has garnered so far.
The government urges journalists, media managers, and the general public to disregard unofficial reports on government activities and policy matters. It emphasises the importance of verifying information through approved official channels to ensure accurate and responsible journalism.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng