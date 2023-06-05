The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman sentenced to d*ath for kidnapping 2 children in Akwa Ibom

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman abducted the minors after lying to their mother about an empowerment programme.

Woman sentenced to d*ath for kidnapping 2 children in Akwa Ibom
Woman sentenced to d*ath for kidnapping 2 children in Akwa Ibom

Recommended articles

Akpan was said to have kidnapped the children on December 16, 2018, on Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital after deceiving their mother that the wife of the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Martha Emmanuel, was empowering the poor.

In what appeared as a disguise to the victim’s mother as leverage for her kids to be beneficiaries of the said empowerment, Akpan stated that the programme was designed for the poor by the First Lady.

Confessing the crime, the convict said she made a profit of ₦500,000 per child she kidnapped and ₦200,000 for those brought to her for sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Akpan, the Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo also convicted one Enobong Sunday, 38, and Mary James, 49, for kidnapping.

Justice Gabriel Ette of the court, who presided over the kidnapping matters, found Akpan, Sunday, and James guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping, which according to him, are punishable by death under section 1 of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.

In his ruling, Ette said the confessional statements of the accused persons linked them to the crime.

“How did you feel when you took two children from the same mother in your journey to selling them off for filthy lucre?” The judge said as he queried Akpan.

“You had caused your innocent victims sleepless nights, though providence smiled on her for her children to be recovered. You are a pest to society and not fit to walk the earth like a free woman again ever. You, in your lifetime, chose to walk the pathway of crime and today, you will reap your reward. Those who murder sleep, do not deserve to dream. I find you guilty and the sentence of this court on you is that you be hanged on your neck until you be dead and may the Lord have mercy on your soul,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, however, maintained that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to others taking the path of crime in the country.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court stops EFCC, ICPC, DSS from detaining ex-Gov. Yari

Court stops EFCC, ICPC, DSS from detaining ex-Gov. Yari

Lagos dep governor wants Nigeria to charge foreign countries taking doctors

Lagos dep governor wants Nigeria to charge foreign countries taking doctors

Atiku confident in court to help reclaim mandate from President Tinubu

Atiku confident in court to help reclaim mandate from President Tinubu

Tribunal resumes hearing on Atiku's suit against Tinubu's victory

Tribunal resumes hearing on Atiku's suit against Tinubu's victory

Melaye condemns violence in Kogi politics, calls FG to investigate Bello, Yakubu

Melaye condemns violence in Kogi politics, calls FG to investigate Bello, Yakubu

National Orientation Agency caught sleeping amid fuel subsidy controversy

National Orientation Agency caught sleeping amid fuel subsidy controversy

Tinubu will tansform fortunes of Nigeria, says Group

Tinubu will tansform fortunes of Nigeria, says Group

Fuel Subsidy: NLC is commited to Wednesday strike

Fuel Subsidy: NLC is commited to Wednesday strike

Ogun Govt. orders investigation into student’s killing

Ogun Govt. orders investigation into student’s killing

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]

EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud

Image of a shop

Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Legendary Ghanaian author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead

Olumide Oyewole rapes and robs neighbour in Lagos

Man robs, r*pes neighbour in Lagos