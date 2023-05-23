The sports category has moved to a new website.
Wife seeks divorce over lack of love from husband after 11 years

The wife says she's not interested in any reconciliation

However, the respondent told the court that he still loved his wife and that she wanted to end the marriage after a minor misunderstanding.

Yahya pleaded with the court to grant him some time to allow them to settle their misunderstanding.

But the plaintiff told the court that she does not want reconciliation and urged the court to separate them.

The presiding judge, AbdulQadir Umar, said that the court encourages settlement of dispute, especially when the parties involved have good intentions towards settlement.

The court adjourned the case to July 12 for a report of settlement or continuation of hearing.

