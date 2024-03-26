Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Sowore condemns 'illegal' Police arrest of Very Dark Man, others

Damilare Famuyiwa

Sowore maintained that the arrest of Very Dark Man is a threat to free speech.

VDM was arrested days ago for alleged cyberbullying [Pulse]
VDM was arrested days ago for alleged cyberbullying [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The content creator has been remanded in a police cell for days for alleged cyberbullying but details of his arrest are yet to be made official by the Police.

Displeased with the arrest, Sowore noted that the police were only hiding under the Cybercrime Act, citing that another social media influencer, Chizorom Ofoegbu, was also arrested for what he thought was similar to the case of Very Dark Man.

According to Sowore, the police are misusing their power, and colluding with powerful people in the country to oppress others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This evening I learned that the @Policeng, under a very despicable way got Martins Vincent OTSE, also known as @thatverydarkman, detained wickedly hiding under cover of the Cybercrime Act because he said things some senior police officers weren’t comfortable with, so also was another social media influencer Chizorom Ofoegbu also known as @IjeleSpeaks2 arrested by the police and sent to prison in Keffi under questionable and inappropriate magisterial misconduct in Abuja. Apparently, the @policeng colluded with a pastor violating his fundamental rights, therefore jeopardising his liberty.

"The @PoliceNG continues to misuse its powers to suppress free speech by colluding with pastors, GOs, entertainers, politicians, and the highly connected. I condemn this high-handed, reckless, inhuman, unjust and illegal police conduct and urge the @policeng authorities to release @thatverydarkman and @IjeleSpeaks2 with immediate effect.

"The @PoliceNG must continually be reminded that this is how it rode itself into #EndSARS, a mass action that nearly consumed the Nigerian Police Force. No one has a right to suppress free speech under the guise of illegality," Sowore wrote on his X timeline.

The former presidential candidate charged the police to immediately release Very Dark Man, Ofoegbu, and other others who have been detained under the Cybercrime Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ofoegbu recently submitted a motion on notice to the Magistrate Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The motion, filed by his counsel, Marvin Omorogbe, requests the court to nullify his remand at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

I’ll govern Senegal with humility – 44-year old President-elect Bassirou Faye vows

I’ll govern Senegal with humility – 44-year old President-elect Bassirou Faye vows

Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa

Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa

Metuh wants Tinubu to adopt political solution to resolve Nnamdi Kanu's case

Metuh wants Tinubu to adopt political solution to resolve Nnamdi Kanu's case

10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carpenter admits stealing 57 ceiling fans, bags 17 months jail term [Shutterstock]

Carpenter admits stealing 57 ceiling fans from school, bags 17 months jail term

Madonna University Chancellor, Emmanuel Edeh [The Guardian]

Only our students graduate as virgins - Madonna University Chancellor

Judge tells 3 butchers to sweep court for 2 weeks, no fine option given

Judge tells 3 butchers to sweep court for 2 weeks, no fine option given

File image of a crime scene cordoned off A fourth year student at Moi University was stabbed to death on Saturday morning

Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace