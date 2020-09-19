A three-storey building housing Excel College in Ejigbo area of Lagos collapsed on Saturday morning, two days before the resumption of secondary schools in the state.

According to Femi Oke-Osanyintola, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the building collapsed due to “visible distress.”

He said, “Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate and refortify the structure,”

“The three-storey building has two wings conjoined. The wing that collapsed has seriously affected the second wing as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking.

“Fortunately, nobody was trapped, no injury and no fatality has been recorded. Responders to the incident scene are LASEMA, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the police (Ejigbo division).

You'll recall that the Lagos State Government had earlier announced September 21 as the resumption date for secondary schools in the state.