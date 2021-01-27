The race to make the Top 4000 is heating up as Cussons Baby Moments 7 reaches its seventh week of entries!

This season promises even bigger rewards as this season’s winner walks away with 2million naira and all the top 10 finalist get cash rewards, and your baby could just be one of them.

Still in doubt? Hear from past winners

The Cussons baby of the year walks away with 2 million naira and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby Products, 1st runner-up gets 1 million naira and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products, 2nd runner-up wins 500,000 naira and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products and the 4th-10th finalists also get 100,000 naira and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products.

Babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months can enter the competition via the following:

Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products or a Cussons Baby Gift pack.

Take a creative photo of your baby with the Cussons Baby products or Gift Pack in view.

Visit https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm7/ to get on the Photo Uploaded App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app.

Get friends and loved ones to vote for your baby's picture when voting begins and your baby could become the Cussons Baby of the Year!!!

Hurry as Entries close on February 5th 2021. Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition available on the website entry page.

Also, this weekend 30th and 31st Jan, the Cussons Baby Moments Train will be making a stop at Lagos. The brand is bringing the fun to Ikeja City Mall, there will be loads of exciting family games and prizes to be won. You also get to take creative photos of your baby and register for the competition right there at the venue!

To keep up with the competition, please follow @cussonsbabyng and hashtag #CBM7 #ReasonsForJoy on all social media platforms to be part of the excitement.

