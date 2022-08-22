RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teenage girl reports father to the police for impregnating her

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim who stated that her father slept will her multiple times until she became pregnant, also alleged that the suspect used her for prostitution.

Amoda Bola
Amoda Bola

A 14-year-old girl, whose identity could not be disclosed on ethical grounds, has reported her father Amoda Bola to the police for impregnating her.

The victim reported the matter at the Ode Remo Police Station in Ogun State.

In a statement in which Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this incident, the victim was said to have also alleged that the 49-year-old also invited men to their house to sleep with her.

Bola, whom the victim said she had been living with for a long time now, usually collects money from the men whom he invited to sleep with her.

The statement read: “The suspects are Ahmed Ogunkoya; Muyiwa Adeoye; David Solaja; Emmanuel Olusanya, and Joshua Olaniran. All the suspects have confessed having carnal knowledge of the 14-year-old girl and paid money to the father.

“The victim, whose mother had separated from the father years back, had been living with her father, who practically turned her into a commercial prostitute. She has been taken to a state hospital in Ishara-Remo, where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

“The victim has insisted that her father is responsible for the pregnancy being the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant.”

Oyeyemi, however, noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti Humans Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

Commercial motorcyclists urge FG to cancel proposed ban on commercial motorcycles

Commercial motorcyclists urge FG to cancel proposed ban on commercial motorcycles

ASUU Strike: Students call for PPP to fund universities, recount losses

ASUU Strike: Students call for PPP to fund universities, recount losses

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

Osun Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to election’s materials

Osun Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to election’s materials

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Trending

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police. [Twitter:UncleDeji]

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police

Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi

9-day groom market where women go to buy bachelors