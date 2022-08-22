Teenage girl reports father to the police for impregnating her

The victim reported the matter at the Ode Remo Police Station in Ogun State.

In a statement in which Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this incident, the victim was said to have also alleged that the 49-year-old also invited men to their house to sleep with her.

Bola, whom the victim said she had been living with for a long time now, usually collects money from the men whom he invited to sleep with her.

The statement read: “The suspects are Ahmed Ogunkoya; Muyiwa Adeoye; David Solaja; Emmanuel Olusanya, and Joshua Olaniran. All the suspects have confessed having carnal knowledge of the 14-year-old girl and paid money to the father.

“The victim, whose mother had separated from the father years back, had been living with her father, who practically turned her into a commercial prostitute. She has been taken to a state hospital in Ishara-Remo, where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

“The victim has insisted that her father is responsible for the pregnancy being the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant.”