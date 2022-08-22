A 14-year-old girl, whose identity could not be disclosed on ethical grounds, has reported her father Amoda Bola to the police for impregnating her.
Teenage girl reports father to the police for impregnating her
The victim who stated that her father slept will her multiple times until she became pregnant, also alleged that the suspect used her for prostitution.
The victim reported the matter at the Ode Remo Police Station in Ogun State.
In a statement in which Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this incident, the victim was said to have also alleged that the 49-year-old also invited men to their house to sleep with her.
Bola, whom the victim said she had been living with for a long time now, usually collects money from the men whom he invited to sleep with her.
The statement read: “The suspects are Ahmed Ogunkoya; Muyiwa Adeoye; David Solaja; Emmanuel Olusanya, and Joshua Olaniran. All the suspects have confessed having carnal knowledge of the 14-year-old girl and paid money to the father.
“The victim, whose mother had separated from the father years back, had been living with her father, who practically turned her into a commercial prostitute. She has been taken to a state hospital in Ishara-Remo, where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.
“The victim has insisted that her father is responsible for the pregnancy being the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant.”
Oyeyemi, however, noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti Humans Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.
