TB Joshua, who died on June 5, 2021, often had the source of his healing powers questioned by the likes of Okotie.

After Joshua's death, Okotie doubled down on his criticisms, describing the late preacher as a "magician” and "sorcerer."

In a recent 75-minute video titled ‘The truth about T.B. Joshua’ which was posted on his official YouTube channel, Okotie said Joshua equated himself with Jesus Christ.

He also said Joshua was a false prophet.

“Joshua claimed he is the one that the Lord has appointed in this generation to bring reconciliation between God and man.

"And he is not the first to propose such a ludicrous concept. Because even Jesu Oyingbo did the same thing, he calls himself Emmanuel. And we have the same thing with the entity in Calabar who used to call himself I Am.

“So Joshua believes he is aloof from Jesus, that’s why he took the name Joshua because that’s the name that Jesus bore when he was right here on earth. The full name is Jehoshua, which means Jehovah is salvation. The name Joshua and the name Jesus are exactly the same," Okotie said.

He added that: "Joshua is a magician, a sorcerer, and calls himself a prophet. Notice he doesn’t call himself an apostle, he doesn’t call himself a teacher, he doesn’t call himself a pastor because if he calls himself by any other name outside of prophet, he does not fulfill the pattern.

"So, he must stick with that appellation. He must call himself prophet so, so and so… So, he is a magician who claims to be a prophet. But he is a false prophet."

However, Indaboski has now had enough.

In his latest sermon, Indaboski said in quotes culled from PM News: “There is a man who doesn’t want the general to rest in peace and allow his family to mourn the general and the person is Chris Okotie.

"Young man, we have respected you enough, I have not seen you do anything in this life, save souls like TB Joshua did.

“And for you to come out to say TB Joshua was a devil and you began to analyse. Does answering Emmanuel mean I’m a devil? When I name my church synagogue because I have a right to bear the name of my father, does answering the name of Jesus mean you are Christ?

“When you can’t do what a man can do, you have no right to talk about him because you are not on the same level and you don’t have the same qualification and you are not in the same spiritual balance.

"Before you open your mouth to speak about a man, you must have done what he did. But when you can’t do such things, then you are not qualified to talk against him because he is too far from you. Don’t criticize it, what you need to do is to keep quiet.

"Talking against it makes you more childish. Chris Okotie I’m still warning you. English is not our own language, go and deliver yourself first."

Indaboski also mocked Okotie’s serial presidential run, which began in 2003.

“When I hear you say you want to rule Nigeria, I see that you are suffering from insanity, and require slap to correct the senses.

"I don’t reply people with stories, I reply them with deadly spiritual weapons. Some men of God may call police, but I don’t because I’m a man of power.

“Emmanuel Television can be the preacher of love but I’m indaboski Bahose; I’m not a preacher of love. If you attack me mistakenly, I will kill you by correcting you.

"If you talk against TB Joshua, Emmanuel Television or on Facebook speak against him, I will answer you in the spiritual altar. Wait for me.

"Enough is enough. Nobody speaks against TB Joshua. This is a warning. Don’t say I didn’t warn anybody. Go to any filling station, you won’t see someone roasting corn, nobody tries it because you will catch fire,” he warned.