Prisoner on d*ath row defrauds lady of ₦17m in Ogun

Oso, who’s a convicted fraudster, reportedly connected with the lady on Facebook, from where they started a romantic affair.

In the course of the relationship, the suspect’s lover, through a Point-of-Sale (PoS) operator identified simply as Ayoola, paid him money in tranches amounting to ₦17 million.

Reviewing her romantic relationship with Oso, the lady became suspicious and shared her experience with her sister.

The victim’s sister, having learnt of how Oso was playing foul with her sibling, informed her husband, who happens to be a policeman attached to the Ondo State Police Command.

The policeman reported the case to the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit for investigation, after which officers trailed the PoS operator to Ibara, Ogun State, where they arrested him and took him to their operational base in Akure, Ondo State capital, for interrogation.

During interrogation, Ayoola confessed to the crime but said the money was for Oso.

Ayoola as well mentioned two persons, a school cleaner, Nofisat Adeosun, and Oso’s brother-in-law identified simply as Segun, as people who usually collected money from him on the instruction of the inmate.

“When the policemen arrested me at my workplace at Ibara Baptist Nursery and Primary School, I asked what my offence was and I was told that they will tell me when we get to their base in Akure.

“When we got there, they told me I was arrested because of ₦17m fraud committed by an inmate of Ibara Correctional Centre, Femi Oso. I was told the money was paid to Oso through a PoS operator, Ayoola.

“The police had arrested Ayoola and arrested me on the allegation that I knew about the fraud and I said I knew nothing about it. When I asked Ayoola at the station why he mentioned my name, especially when I am not aware of the money, he started pleading,” Adeosun said as she narrated how she was arrested.