RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Policemen run for their lives as robbers attack empty bullion van in Ondo

Authors:

bayo wahab

Police say the robbers did not succeed in carting away any money.

Illustrative Photo: Policemen run for their lives as gunmen attack bullion van in Ondo (TheSun)
Illustrative Photo: Policemen run for their lives as gunmen attack bullion van in Ondo (TheSun)

A group of policemen escorting a bullion van reportedly fled into the bush when a gang of robbers attacked the vehicle in Ondo state.

Recommended articles

The robbers succeeded in attacking the bullion van belonging to a commercial bank van but discovered it was empty.

The robbery which took place at Emure-Ile junction, Owo local government area of the state at happened about 3.30 pm.

According to TheNation, the driver of the bullion van and the policemen fled into the bush when the shootings by the robbers became intense.

A witness, who spoke with the newspaper said, “The incident occurred in the afternoon. We just heard the continuous gunshots and everybody was running helter shelter for safety. Even the security men that escorted the bullion van ran into the bush.

“The policemen attempted to engage the robbers in a shootout but they gave up and ran into the town, when they noticed that the robbers had superior weapons. After the operation the robbers escaped through Emure-Ekiti road.”

Confirming the attack, Ondo police spokesman, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami said the robbers did not succeed in carting away any money, adding that the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Lalong relaxes 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North LG

NUT Kaduna rejects another competency test for teachers

I have no mission with Twitter in US– Lai Mohammed

Obasanjo reveals how he’s been coping with diabetes for 35 years

Lagos sets up special team to stop street begging and hawking

N658m for sniffer dogs as FEC approves N16.6bn for construction of Yobe Airport, others

Osun Govt orders investigation into death of family of 7

Christian body wants insurgents who married kidnapped Chibok girls to be prosecuted

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia strengthen partnership to fight drug trafficking