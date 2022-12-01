Police rescue woman from mob after beheading her 11-month-old son

Eno was said to have committed the crime at Ugep community, in the Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.

It was gathered that the policemen intervened and rescued Eno from the mob as she was about to be lynched.

Confirming the incident, Cross River Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo said Eno was arrested and taken into custody immediately she was rescued from being lynched to death.

“Investigation is on to ascertain the reason for her action. But what we heard is that she is mentally deranged,” Ugbo added.

In a similar development, a yet-to-be identified Nigerian man has landed in police net in Ghana for beheading his girlfriend.

A video of his arrest, which also showed the moment the corpse of the lady, who was also Nigerian, was recovered by the police, was shared on Facebook by a user of the social media platform, identified as Smile Baba.

Baba said the incident happened in Spintex, Accra, the capital of Ghana.

“Very sad development this afternoon. I have just arrived from a crime scene here in Accra, Ghana, where a Nigerian young man beheaded his Nigerian girlfriend in Spintex, Accra, Ghana. My question is, who actually lies to these young boys and girls that money rituals truly exist?” He queried.