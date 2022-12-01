RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue woman from mob after beheading her 11-month-old son

Damilare Famuyiwa

The officers intervened and rescued the woman as she was about to be lynched for gruesomely killing her baby. She was, however, arrested.

Police rescues woman from Mob
Police rescues woman from Mob

Operatives attached to Cross River Police Command, have rescued a woman identified as Blessing Eno, from a mob who pounced on her for beheading her 11-month-old son.

Recommended articles

Eno was said to have committed the crime at Ugep community, in the Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.

It was gathered that the policemen intervened and rescued Eno from the mob as she was about to be lynched.

Confirming the incident, Cross River Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo said Eno was arrested and taken into custody immediately she was rescued from being lynched to death.

“Investigation is on to ascertain the reason for her action. But what we heard is that she is mentally deranged,” Ugbo added.

In a similar development, a yet-to-be identified Nigerian man has landed in police net in Ghana for beheading his girlfriend.

A video of his arrest, which also showed the moment the corpse of the lady, who was also Nigerian, was recovered by the police, was shared on Facebook by a user of the social media platform, identified as Smile Baba.

Baba said the incident happened in Spintex, Accra, the capital of Ghana.

“Very sad development this afternoon. I have just arrived from a crime scene here in Accra, Ghana, where a Nigerian young man beheaded his Nigerian girlfriend in Spintex, Accra, Ghana. My question is, who actually lies to these young boys and girls that money rituals truly exist?” He queried.

The Facebook user, however, warned members of the public to be careful of who they trust.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why passport applicants face challenges - Minister

Why passport applicants face challenges - Minister

Senate President cautions against Vote-trading in 2023 poll

Senate President cautions against Vote-trading in 2023 poll

NDLEA destroys 24.6 tonnes of narcotics in Kwara

NDLEA destroys 24.6 tonnes of narcotics in Kwara

Aminu Mohammed: SERAP threatens action against Buhari govt

Aminu Mohammed: SERAP threatens action against Buhari govt

It’ll be a grave mistake to think Melaye and I are enemies– Fani-Kayode

It’ll be a grave mistake to think Melaye and I are enemies– Fani-Kayode

PDP crisis: “Expel Wike Now! – Ned Nwoko warns

PDP crisis: “Expel Wike Now!” – Ned Nwoko warns

Delta 2023: I will work with Yahoo Boys – Omo-Agege

Delta 2023: I will work with Yahoo Boys – Omo-Agege

I’ll continue to prioritise education, says Gov Sule

I’ll continue to prioritise education, says Gov Sule

Police cautions governors against frustrating opposition parties’ campaign

Police cautions governors against frustrating opposition parties’ campaign

Trending

Wife stabs husband

Married woman stabs husband to death for trying to have s*x with her

food

Food vendor confesses to using her bathing water to cook in Ogun

Alleged defilement victim

Police officer to face court for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

Lotto operator

Herbalist beheads lotto operator for accusing him of stealing his money