A police officer who was knocked off a bridge and into a filthy canal below by a motorist in Lagos, is currently in critical condition, has broken an arm and has sustained other injuries.

Driver knocks police officer from a bridge into the ditch below

In a viral video, personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) can be seen trying to apprehend the driver who was violating the city's traffic laws by heading against traffic or on a one-way route.

In an attempt to evade arrest, the driver would reverse into the police officer who was watching the drama unfold from the railings of the bridge, a gun in hand.

The police officer would end up in a canal below.

Initial reports appeared to suggest that the officer died soon after, but the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat, says the policeman made it out of the canal alive.

"The police officer is in the hospital and in critical condition .. broke an arm too," Gawat says.

The errant driver who was immediately arrested, will face charges for contravening the state's traffic laws. His vehicle has also been impounded.

Traffic violations and fights between law enforcement and motorists are commonplace in chaotic, lawless and rudderless Lagos--a thrumming, overpopulated city notorious for its gridlock and bedlam.