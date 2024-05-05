Ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra commences from May 6 - AMA

Churches are required to conduct their activities solely within their premises, refraining from the use of musical instruments. The placement of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques, and pubs is prohibited. Additionally, roadside evangelism activities are to be suspended during this period. Religious bodies and Traditional Authorities are urged to demonstrate mutual respect and restrain their followers from making derogatory or inflammatory remarks about each other's beliefs and practices. The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has imposed a ban on funeral rites and related activities during the ban period. Enforcement of the noise abatement measures will be carried out solely by an identifiable task force comprising AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service, and representatives from the Traditional Councils.

No other individuals or groups are authorized to enforce noise reduction measures in the metropolis.

The AMA has called upon all residents, communities, and villages within the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate fully and adhere to the directives throughout the ban period.

Furthermore, for any clarifications regarding the ban on drumming and noise-making, the public is encouraged to contact the following hotlines: a. 0243211345 (GILBERT NII ANKRAH, AMA) b. 0244699095 (NII KLAN) c. 0549855811 (ASAFOATSE MANKATTAH) d. 0243338908 (NII ABOSE ASROKOJA)