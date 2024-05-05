ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra commences from May 6 - AMA

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced the commencement of this year’s ban on drumming and noise-making, slated to run from May 6th to June 6th, 2024.

AMA
AMA

This announcement was made through a press release issued by the AMA, outlining specific guidelines aimed at maintaining peace, harmony, and national security during the ban period.

Recommended articles

  1. Churches are required to conduct their activities solely within their premises, refraining from the use of musical instruments.
  2. The placement of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques, and pubs is prohibited. Additionally, roadside evangelism activities are to be suspended during this period.
  3. Religious bodies and Traditional Authorities are urged to demonstrate mutual respect and restrain their followers from making derogatory or inflammatory remarks about each other's beliefs and practices.
  4. The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has imposed a ban on funeral rites and related activities during the ban period.
  5. Enforcement of the noise abatement measures will be carried out solely by an identifiable task force comprising AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service, and representatives from the Traditional Councils.

No other individuals or groups are authorized to enforce noise reduction measures in the metropolis.

The AMA has called upon all residents, communities, and villages within the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate fully and adhere to the directives throughout the ban period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, for any clarifications regarding the ban on drumming and noise-making, the public is encouraged to contact the following hotlines: a. 0243211345 (GILBERT NII ANKRAH, AMA) b. 0244699095 (NII KLAN) c. 0549855811 (ASAFOATSE MANKATTAH) d. 0243338908 (NII ABOSE ASROKOJA)

All are urged to comply with these guidelines to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Nmaa Dumↄ period. Accra, live in, love it!

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Not from us - EFCC disowns list of 58 ex-governors allegedly under investigation

Not from us - EFCC disowns list of 58 ex-governors allegedly under investigation

Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth

Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth

Tinubu dodged a bullet by not appointing El-Rufai as minister - Shehu Sani

Tinubu dodged a bullet by not appointing El-Rufai as minister - Shehu Sani

Tinubu's whereabouts unknown 7 days after Saudi Arabia trip

Tinubu's whereabouts unknown 7 days after Saudi Arabia trip

How North Korean leader Kim Jong Un selects 25 virgins annually for 'Pleasure Squad'

How North Korean leader Kim Jong Un selects 25 virgins annually for 'Pleasure Squad'

Ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra commences from May 6 - AMA

Ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra commences from May 6 - AMA

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Kebbi Governor says some powerful people ganging up against his administration

Kebbi Governor says some powerful people ganging up against his administration

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 African countries with the cheapest beer price

Top 5 cheapest countries to buy beer in Africa

The flood forced the Kenyan to stay on the tree for days [Kenya Red Cross]

Man spends 5 days trapped on a tree to escape flood disaster

The Sandomierz goat is one of three breeds of Polish goats [Facebook/Zoo Lubin]

Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth

Companies exit Ghana due to economic hardships

Glovo and 7 other businesses that have exited the Ghanaian market