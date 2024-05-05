Africa’s most decent First Ladies named

“With a scope covering 25 events per individual, the analysis extends to 25 functions across the continent, encompassing state ceremonies, international forums, charitable endeavours, and more,” they say.

Decent Africa says it enlisted 26 judges to evaluate the First Ladies’ fashion styles. Each judge scored each element of the decency of their fashions on a scale of 1 to 10.

Top Spot Belongs to Uganda's First Lady

Janet Museveni of Uganda claimed the top position with a score of 8.3 out of 10. The magazine lauded her exemplary conduct and fashion sense, which blends tradition with modern elegance. Her influence on African fashion and cultural preservation was also highlighted.

Zambia's First Lady Champion of Decency and Advocacy

Following closely behind at number two is Mutinta Hichilema, the First Lady of Zambia. Her score of 7.1 reflects her respectful demeanor, commitment to community development, and advocacy for religious tolerance and social cohesion. The judges recommended enhancing her online presence to amplify her message.

Ghana's First Lady Focuses on Health and Culture

Rebecca Akufo-Addo of Ghana secured the third place with a 6.9 score. Applauded for her dedication to public service, she is a vocal advocate for combating malaria, particularly its impact on vulnerable groups. Her work with the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation and the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation is making a significant difference.

Hon. Fatima Jabbe-Bio (Sierra Leone)

Hon. Fatima Jabbe-Bio, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, secures the fourth position with a score of 6.8. Her transition from the entertainment industry to political influence has been inspiring, with a focus on empowering women and children.

Dominique Claudine Nouvian Ouattara (Ivory Coast)

Ranked fifth is Dominique Claudine Nouvian Ouattara, the First Lady of Ivory Coast, with a score of 6.7. She is celebrated for her engagement in societal welfare and her diverse educational background.

Hon. Rachel Ruto (Kenya)

In sixth

place is Hon. Rachel Ruto of Kenya, scoring 6.6. Her dedication to women’s empowerment, particularly through financial inclusion, has earned her international recognition.

Jeannette Kagame (Rwanda)

Jeannette Kagame, the First Lady of Rwanda, secures the seventh spot with a score of 5.9. Her initiatives through the Imbuto Foundation focus on health education, youth empowerment, and literacy.

Hon. Ichraf Saïed (Tunisia)

Ranked eighth is Hon. Ichraf Saïed of Tunisia, scoring 5.3. Her tenure has been marked by a commitment to upholding decency and integrity, reflecting her judicial background.

Hon. Remi Tinubu (Nigeria)

In ninth place is Hon. Remi Tinubu from Nigeria, with a score of 5.1. Her advocacy for women’s rights and education has been a cornerstone of her political career.

Tshepo Motsepe (South Africa)

Securing the tenth position is Tshepo Motsepe, the First Lady of South Africa, with a score of 5.0. Her efforts primarily focus on children’s health and women’s economic empowerment, reflecting her background in healthcare and business.

