ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police kill suspected kidnapper in Plateau, rescues 6 victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The kidnappers engaged them in a fierce gun battle, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the security operatives.

Police kill suspected kidnapper in Plateau, rescues 6 victims (Guardian)
Police kill suspected kidnapper in Plateau, rescues 6 victims (Guardian)

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Alfred Alabo, stated on Thursday in Jos that the kidnappers abducted their victims from Gwalada village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Wednesday.

“The kidnappers invaded Gwalada village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Wednesday and kidnapped some residents.

“They moved the victims to a rocky forest between Tumu, Tsaya and Rumfar-Gomna communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Divisional Police Officer in Jengre, Plateau, led a combined team of operatives, troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), and local security groups to the kidnappers’ camp.

“On sighting the security operatives, the kidnappers engaged them in a fierce gun battle, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the security operatives.

“Six victims were rescued while one of the kidnappers was gunned down, but his cohorts fled with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“Sadly, one Nuhu Titus, a hunter who assisted the security operatives in the rescue operation lost his life in the process,’’ Alabo stated.

He added that security operatives were intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects and rescue other victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management

LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management

Plateau Govt to commence administration of HPV vaccine in February 2024

Plateau Govt to commence administration of HPV vaccine in February 2024

Reps block controversial proposal to buy presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Reps block controversial proposal to buy presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian Military explores research based solutions to security challenges

Nigerian Military explores research based solutions to security challenges

Navy halts theft of petrol at NNPCL’s vandalised pipeline in Lagos State

Navy halts theft of petrol at NNPCL’s vandalised pipeline in Lagos State

Reps to adopt holistic approach against leakage of classified security information

Reps to adopt holistic approach against leakage of classified security information

Lawan advocates for journalists' safety in Nigeria

Lawan advocates for journalists' safety in Nigeria

Plateau Govt appeals to correctional service for pardon of innocent inmates

Plateau Govt appeals to correctional service for pardon of innocent inmates

BREAKING: Senate passes ₦2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget

BREAKING: Senate passes ₦2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student wins huge money from betting

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting

The suspect (left) and the victim (right) [Best Lagos]

UNIPORT student’s decomposing body found in lover’s apartment