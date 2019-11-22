The Benue Police Command on Friday confirmed the discovery of three corpses belonging to one family in their room situated in North-Bank area of Makurdi metropolis.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the bizarre happening to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, said investigations were ongoing to unravel the cause of death.

The PPRO also disclosed that a little girl was found in the room where the dead bodies were discovered completely unhurt but too small to give useful information.

She said that cause of death was still unknown but added that all dead bodies had no physical injuries to warrant an immediate determination of cause of death.

She, therefore, appealed to members of the public with useful information on the “sad event” to report to the nearest security agencies for necessary action.

“The incident was reported today (Friday) and when our men rushed to the scene we discovered three dead bodies: a man, his wife and son all dead, ” she said.

Some of the neighbours described the deceased family members as ” peaceful” and wondered what could have happened.