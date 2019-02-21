The suspect, Magaji Gudaji, was arrested five days after he had threatened to kidnap a businessman in Malumfashi if he failed to pay him N2 million.

In a statement released by the state's police public relations officer, SP Gambo Isah, the suspect was arrested following a tip-off. He said the suspect had confessed to committing the crime.

The spokesperson revealed that some of the items recovered from him include an Itel mobile phone, a sim card, and a threatening note written by the suspect.

He further disclosed that investigation is still ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.