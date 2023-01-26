ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest man for beating his girlfriend to d*ath in Bayelsa

Damilare Famuyiwa

The love birds, who were said to be living together, had a disagreement, during which the man hit her.

Operatives of Bayelsa Police Command, have arrested one Koru Arepamowei for beating his girlfriend, Toma Angolo, to death.

The suspect, who’s said to be in his mid-30s reportedly committed the crime on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Ogobiri community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the suspect and the deceased were cohabiting as lovers, but things between them when they had a heated argument.

During the argument, Arepamowei reportedly hit Toma, 22, badly, which caused her to bleed to death.

Having gotten wind of the incident, the elder sister of the deceased alerted a nearby police station, while their father, ServeGod Angolo, rushed her to the Federal Medical Centre in the Yenagoa area of the state, where she was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butswat said the suspect had been arrested, and placed “in custody.”

In a related development, three women identified as -Amimat Adebayo, 25; Ahmed Shukurah, 24; and Ahmed Jumoke, 28, have been dragged before Magistrate L.A. Owolabi of the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State for fighting in public.

“That you, Amimat Adebayo, Ahmed Shukurah, and Ahmed Jumoke, on January 22, 2023, around 12.30pm on Ishola Imam Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, in the Ikeja Magisterial District, did engage in a serious public fight, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 54 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015,” the police charge against them read.

Having received their plea of not guilty, Owolabi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till February 23, 2023, for mention.

