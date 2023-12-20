Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death

SP Ahmad Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the arrest in a statement, on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Wakil said operatives of the command arrested the suspect on Monday after he stabbed the girl with a knife and killed her.

He said the suspect also stabbed one other person, among those who came to rescue the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

A heated argument, he said, ensued between them after the deceased demanded N5,000, payment for her services during a previous affair.

“It led to a physical confrontation where the victim sustained a serious injury which resulted in her death.

“The arrest was made following a distress call received from a good samaritan that on the same date, at about 6:45 p.m., the suspect, entered a hotel room of Happiness Garden situated at Bayan Gari.

“He subsequently stabbed his girlfriend, Emmanuella Ande, around her upper chest region and at that point, the victim screamed and the people around attempted to rescue her.

“They forcefully opened the door, where the suspect additionally stabbed one, Zaharaddeen Adamu, on his left hand,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wakil said that policemen rescued the suspect from mob action, and referred the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

He said the girl was certified dead by a medical doctor while the corpse had been deposited at the morgue.

The spokesman said a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the deceased met on the Facebook platform early this year.

It further showed that the suspect debited N400,000 from his father’s bank account, to spend good time with his girlfriend.