The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident. He said the incident occurred at their residence in Dorayi quarters on February 25 at about 8 p.m.

Haruna said the suspect engaged her husband, Adamu Aliyu, in a fight after she suspected him of having a phone conversation with his suspected girlfriend.

The PPRP said Rashida pushed her husband off the stairs to his untimely death as she was struggling to snatch his phone from him.

He added that investigation is ongoing on the matter and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.