ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest Borno teenagers caught trying to set IDP camp ablaze

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenagers were arrested following a warning by the police commissioner in Borno that some miscreants were conspiring to burn IDP camps in the state.

The case is currently under investigation by the police [Naija247 News]
The case is currently under investigation by the police [Naija247 News]

Recommended articles

Operatives of Borno Police Command arrested the trio alongside their sponsor Babagana Umar, 40.

It would be recalled that Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, had said some criminals were conspiring with NGOs to burn IDP camps.

The incident came to light when a hunters’ group in Mafa reported to the police that the suspects were caught with matches while trying to set a house ablaze in the IDP camp on Sunday, March 24, 2024, around 10:30 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing the arrest of the suspects, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Kenneth Nahum Daso said preliminary investigations revealed that Umar, who’s a firewood seller in the Muna garage area of Maiduguri, allegedly contracted the three minors to commit the arson act for a fee of ₦10,000. Although the 40-year-old denied any involvement in the crime and claimed innocence, stating that he was arrested while praying in a mosque.

Umar expressed disbelief at the accusations against him and even offered to swear by the Holy Quran to prove his innocence, but he was not allowed to do so at the time of his arrest.

The case is currently under investigation by the police.

Meanwhile, Borno Police also arrested one suspect in connection with a hacked body that was buried in a shallow grave in the Jiddari-Polo area of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Police swing into action as kidnappers abduct 2 worshippers in Ogun Cele church

Middle: The monarch, Oba Olusola Idris Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo and his wife, Olori Taibat Lamidi-Osolo during the staff of office presentation ceremony. [Pulse]

Excitement as Gov Abiodun presents staff of office to young monarch of ancient town

His accomplices fled the scene [The Cable]

Police arrest 19-year-old boy for trying to snatch patrol bike

The girl was electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine placed inside the well (image used for illustrative purpose) [PT]

15-year-old girl dies by electrocution while fetching water from well