The Anambra State Police Command has reportedly arrested one Wisdom Elendu, for allegedly stealing food and other items.

Wisdom who is said to be notorious for house and shop breaking was arrested on Saturday, July 6, 2019, by the command’s stop-and-search team of the ‘B’ Division, Punch reports.

Confirming the suspect’s arrest, the command’s spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said several house-breaking devices were recovered from Wisdom . “Today, about 5.15am, while on stop-and-search operation along Ifite Road, Awka, police patrol team attached to ‘B’ Division accosted one Elendu Wisdom, aged 26, and upon a search on him, house/shop breaking implements such as hammer, knives and a sawing device were found concealed underneath his wears.

“Assorted sachets of gins, wine, foodstuff (agidi), cigarettes were recovered from him.”

Mohammed said the suspect confessed to have stolen the items from a shop at First Market Ifite, Awka during interrogation.

“Police detectives visited the scene and the shop owner, one Chinwe Madukegbu, confirmed the incident.” Mohammed said.

It was also gathered that the shop owner put the value of stolen items in her shop at N75,000.

The suspect, who is a resident of Awkuzu in the Oyi LGA of Anambra State, was recently released from the prison over a similar case.