Police arrest 2 brothers working at a car wash for stealing customer’s vehicle

The suspects, who connived with one another to steal a Toyota Camry in Lagos, were nabbed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, by policemen positioned on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as they were trying to escape with the stolen car to Imo State.

In a statement in which Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed the arrest, it was revealed therein that the suspects, who worked at a car wash station, stole the vehicle from one of their customers.

The statement read: “Police in Ogun State on the 30th of November 2022 arrested two brothers, Emanuel Nwachukwu 28 years. and Sunday Nwachukwu 24 years, for stealing a Toyota Camry with registration number JJJ 661 GJ while on their way taking the said vehicle to Imo state.

“The two suspects were arrested by men of the Federal Highway patrol, who were on a stop-and-search duty along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The vehicle was stopped by the policemen for routine check at about 11:30 pm, but while the officers were asking questions from one of them who drove the car, the two brothers who were the occupants suddenly abandoned the car and took to their heels.

“They were hotly chased and apprehended by the policemen, who there and then took them to the Ewu-Oliwo divisional headquarters for proper interrogation.

“On interrogation, the two brothers who live at No 2, Onifade street, Fagba Lagos confessed to stealing the car from one Bello Muyideen Kolawole of Arobaba street, Idimu Lagos.

“Upon their confession, the DPO Ewu-Oliwo division, CSP Toyosi Bello, quickly got in touch with the said owner, who confirmed that the two brothers were working at a car wash very close to his shop, and that he took the car to the place for wash, only for the two brothers to run away with it.”