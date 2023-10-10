ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 1,005 suspects in connection with 853 crimes in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police spokesperson added that 393 has been prosecuted in various courts of law in the State.

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, spokesperson of the command made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aliyu briefed newsmen on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Aliyu Abubakar-Musa.

According to him, the period under review proved to be quite challenging to the Police but the command has defied all odds to record such tremendous success.

“We were able to swoop against bandits kidnappers Armed robbery, and other forms of crime,” he said.

Abubakar-Musa explained that out of the recorded cases, 393 had been prosecuted in various courts of law in the state. He said out of the suspects, 53 were charged for armed robbery, 82 for kidnapping, 73 for murder and 90 for rape.

“Also, 707 suspects were charged for other offences, such as intimidation, and being in possession of hard drugs, dealing in weeds, cultism, inciting disturbances and brigands attitudes,” he added.

He added that the command also succeeded in rescuing 171 kidnapped victims, neutralized five suspected kidnappers, recovered four Ak 47 rifles, six locally made guns, and 517 live rounds of ammunitions.

Over 600 rustled animals were recovered, 12 stolen motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 17 suspected stolen phones were recovered,” he noted.

“Also, 568 sachets of D5 tablets, 180 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 23 packets of Exzole tablets, 411 packets of rebozel tablets, and five packs of Diezole tablets were seized.”

The Commissioner pointed out that the more needed to be done while warning the criminals to either surrender or be dealt with according to the law. He appreciated the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu, people of the state and members of the press for their undaunted support to the command.

“The fight against crime and criminality is so dynamic and not an easy one, but I urge you to continue to project the hard and good work of the Police and other security agencies to the general public''.

