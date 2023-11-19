ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 1 suspect over Offa Poly student’s killing

News Agency Of Nigeria

It added that a suspect had been apprehended in connection with the case and was presently helping the police in their investigation.

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)
Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Victor Olaiya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the student was, on Thursday, found lying in a pool of her blood in her rented apartment at the Dapson Extension area of Offa.

The police command said it received information through the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa that, on Nov. 16, at about 5.20 p.m., an HND I student of the institution was found lying in a pool of blood at Dapson Area, Offa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement identified the deceased as Toyin Bamidele, who, until her death, was studying Food Technology at the institution.

“On receipt of the information, a team of investigators, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa division, was dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner,” it said.

The statement further stated that the body of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that a suspect had been apprehended in connection with the case and was presently helping the police in their investigation.

“The command wishes to advise members of the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, as evil men are prowling, looking for what and who to devour.

“The command will not relent in her onerous duty to ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property while reiterating its determination to get to the root of this crime,” the statement said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electricity Subsidy: Tinubu sensitive to masses’ plight - APC Chieftain

Electricity Subsidy: Tinubu sensitive to masses’ plight - APC Chieftain

Varsity plans mass burial for 33 corpses after spending 18 years in mortuary

Varsity plans mass burial for 33 corpses after spending 18 years in mortuary

PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections

PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court

Adeleke denies removing Osun CJ, says no one appointed in acting capacity

Adeleke denies removing Osun CJ, says no one appointed in acting capacity

Plateau residents protest against Appeal Court judgment sacking Gov Mutfwang

Plateau residents protest against Appeal Court judgment sacking Gov Mutfwang

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Kaduna

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Kaduna

Shettima optimistic on Nigeria’s ability to overcome challenges

Shettima optimistic on Nigeria’s ability to overcome challenges

Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

File photo: Deep well

Angry man jumps into deep well after quarrel with wife, corpse retrieved 5 hours later

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6 million bet prize

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6million bet prize (video)

Prices for graves escalate

Prices for graves escalate