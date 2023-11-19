Police arrest 1 suspect over Offa Poly student’s killing

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Victor Olaiya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the student was, on Thursday, found lying in a pool of her blood in her rented apartment at the Dapson Extension area of Offa.

The police command said it received information through the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa that, on Nov. 16, at about 5.20 p.m., an HND I student of the institution was found lying in a pool of blood at Dapson Area, Offa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement identified the deceased as Toyin Bamidele, who, until her death, was studying Food Technology at the institution.

“On receipt of the information, a team of investigators, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa division, was dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner,” it said.

The statement further stated that the body of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that a suspect had been apprehended in connection with the case and was presently helping the police in their investigation.

“The command wishes to advise members of the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, as evil men are prowling, looking for what and who to devour.