Police arraign driver for allegedly absconding with employer’s car

The police charged Lawal of Wuse 2, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on June 2, at about 7.05 a.m., Mr Abdulrahaman Bello of Mago Bello Local Government Area, Adamawa, reported the matter at Utako Police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwafoaku alleged that, in the month of April, the complainant entrusted his car, Toyota Camry 2010 model, with registration number YA893TT and chassis number 4TIBK46K67VS2453, to the defendant to repair the brake pads.

He said the defendant absconded with the vehicle and sold it for N1.7 million until he was arrested by the police.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 of the Penal Code Law.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu, made an oral bail application, citing Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 158 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

He assured that the defendant would not jump bail, if granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwafoaku, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a Bank Verification Number (BVN) print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.